Hello! I have found some curious things on Zoe Saldana, current as of 2020-02-26. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Zoe Saldana, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Zoe Saldana right now? On Google Trends Zoe Saldana had a popularity ranking of 37 ten days ago, 39 nine days ago, 73 eight days ago, 32 seven days ago, 28 six days ago, 32 five days ago, 31 four days ago, 36 three days ago, 36 two days ago, 52 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 100. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-23 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Zoe Saldana’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 46.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 46.0. so by that measure, Zoe Saldana has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Zoe Saldana never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Zoe Saldana has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-23 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-26, my research indicates that people searching for Zoe Saldana are also searching for these related terms: guardians of the galaxy, avatar, gamora, zoe saldana movies, star trek, colombiana, zoe saldana net worth, thandie newton, star trek zoe saldana, zoe saldana sexy, karen gillan, zoe saldana hot, zoe saldana husband, zoe saldana kids, marco perego, zoe kravitz, nina simone, zoe saldana nina simone, cast of guardians of the galaxy, bradley cooper, chris pratt, avatar 2, zoe saldana instagram, zoe saldana height and pirates of the caribbean.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Zoe Saldana, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones