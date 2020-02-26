Hello! I have found some fun facts on Blake Lively, current as of 2020-02-26. I personally am a big fan of Blake Lively, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Blake Lively right now? On Google Trends Blake Lively had a popularity ranking of 24 ten days ago, 27 nine days ago, 28 eight days ago, 24 seven days ago, 19 six days ago, 19 five days ago, 19 four days ago, 20 three days ago, 20 two days ago, 27 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 26. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-16 when they had a rank of 28. If we compare Blake Lively’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 21.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 23.3. so by that measure, Blake Lively is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Blake Lively never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Blake Lively has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-30 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-26, my research indicates that people searching for Blake Lively are also searching for these related terms: ryan reynolds, ryan reynolds blake lively, blake lively movie, gossip girl, blake lively gossip girl, blake lively kids, ryan reynolds and blake lively, blake lively movies, blake lively penn badgley, blake lively wedding, penn badgley, blake lively age, you blake lively, scarlett johansson, leighton meester, blake lively anna kendrick, blake lively 2019, anna kendrick, blake lively baby, instagram blake lively, blake lively 2020, rhythm section, blake lively rhythm section, blake lively film and blake lively pregnant.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Blake Lively, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones