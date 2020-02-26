What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Catherine Zeta-Jones, current as of 2020-02-25. I personally am a big fan of Catherine Zeta-Jones, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Catherine Zeta-Jones right now? On Google Trends Catherine Zeta-Jones had a popularity ranking of 9 ten days ago, 11 nine days ago, 10 eight days ago, 7 seven days ago, 6 six days ago, 4 five days ago, 5 four days ago, 5 three days ago, 5 two days ago, 7 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 5. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-14 when they had a rank of 11. If we compare Catherine Zeta-Jones’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 4.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 6.9. so by that measure, Catherine Zeta-Jones is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Catherine Zeta-Jones never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Catherine Zeta-Jones has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-25, my research indicates that people searching for Catherine Zeta-Jones are also searching for these related terms: michael douglas, kirk douglas, zorro, catherine zeta jones, catherine zeta-jones age, michael douglas age, how old is catherine zeta-jones, catherine zeta-jones 2019, the terminal, terminal, antonio banderas, entrapment, sean connery, brad pitt, salma hayek, the mask of zorro, renee zellweger, how old is michael douglas, mask of zorro, penelope cruz, angelina jolie, chicago film and anthony hopkins.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Catherine Zeta-Jones, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones