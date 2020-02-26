What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Frankie Muniz, current as of 2020-02-26. I personally really like Frankie Muniz, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Frankie Muniz right now? On Google Trends Frankie Muniz had a popularity ranking of 15 ten days ago, 12 nine days ago, 24 eight days ago, 14 seven days ago, 18 six days ago, 56 five days ago, 15 four days ago, 25 three days ago, 25 two days ago, 100 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 66. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-22 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Frankie Muniz’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 14.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 34.5. so by that measure, Frankie Muniz is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Frankie Muniz never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Frankie Muniz has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-22 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-26, my research indicates that people searching for Frankie Muniz are also searching for these related terms: malcolm, malcolm in the middle, frankie muniz net worth, frankie muniz memory, frankie muniz memory loss, frankie muniz 2019, big fat liar, amanda bynes, malcom, agent cody banks, erik per sullivan, frankie muniz movies, frankie muniz wife, frankie muniz lizzo, frankie muniz age, frankie muniz 2020, frankie muniz now, malcolm in the middle cast, frankie muniz height, what happened to frankie muniz, bryan cranston, frankie muniz accident, malcolm mittendrin, malcom in the middle and how old is frankie muniz.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Frankie Muniz, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones