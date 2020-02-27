Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Adam Levine, current as of 2020-02-26. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Adam Levine, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Adam Levine right now? On Google Trends Adam Levine had a popularity ranking of 30 ten days ago, 42 nine days ago, 38 eight days ago, 29 seven days ago, 27 six days ago, 28 five days ago, 25 four days ago, 33 three days ago, 33 two days ago, 38 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 38. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-15 when they had a rank of 42. If we compare Adam Levine’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 36.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 32.8. so by that measure, Adam Levine has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Adam Levine never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Adam Levine has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-26, my research indicates that people searching for Adam Levine are also searching for these related terms: maroon, maroon 5, maroon 5 adam levine, adam levine wife, memories adam levine, memories, adam levine behati, adam levine behati prinsloo, behati prinsloo, the voice, adam levine super bowl, adam levine the voice, adam levine age, adam levine 2019, adam levine 2020, adam levine net worth, adam levine songs, adam levine tattoo, adam levine brother, adam levine tattoos, adam levine lost stars, adam levine instagram, memories adam levine lyrics, sam levine and adam levine movie.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Adam Levine, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones