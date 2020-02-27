Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Alexis Bledel, current as of 2020-02-27. I personally really like Alexis Bledel, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Alexis Bledel right now? On Google Trends Alexis Bledel had a popularity ranking of 68 ten days ago, 60 nine days ago, 57 eight days ago, 50 seven days ago, 46 six days ago, 49 five days ago, 53 four days ago, 82 three days ago, 82 two days ago, 76 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 60. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-22 when they had a rank of 82. If we compare Alexis Bledel’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 60.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 60.1. so by that measure, Alexis Bledel has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Alexis Bledel never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Alexis Bledel has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-27, my research indicates that people searching for Alexis Bledel are also searching for these related terms: gilmore girls, lauren graham, alexis bledel milo ventimiglia, rory gilmore, milo ventimiglia, alexis bledel child, mad men alexis bledel, alexis bledel instagram, alexis bledel age, gilmore girls cast, gilmore girls rory, jared padalecki, vincent kartheiser, alexis bledel husband, alexis bledel and milo ventimiglia, alexis bledel 2019, matt czuchry, alexis bledel son, alexis bledel height, keiko agena, sin city, blake lively, how old was alexis bledel in gilmore girls, lorelai gilmore and scott patterson.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Alexis Bledel, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones