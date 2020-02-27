Hello! I have found some interesting information on Andi Dorfman, current as of 2020-02-26. I personally am a big fan of Andi Dorfman, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Andi Dorfman right now? On Google Trends Andi Dorfman had a popularity ranking of 44 ten days ago, 27 nine days ago, 53 eight days ago, 28 seven days ago, 27 six days ago, 78 five days ago, 14 four days ago, 22 three days ago, 22 two days ago, 47 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 47. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-19 when they had a rank of 78. If we compare Andi Dorfman’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 28.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 38.7. so by that measure, Andi Dorfman is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Andi Dorfman never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Andi Dorfman has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-26, my research indicates that people searching for Andi Dorfman are also searching for these related terms: amanda stanton, andi dorfman instagram and andi dorfman age.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Andi Dorfman, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones