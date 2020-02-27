What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Charlie Sheen, current as of 2020-02-27. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Charlie Sheen, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Charlie Sheen right now? On Google Trends Charlie Sheen had a popularity ranking of 80 ten days ago, 68 nine days ago, 59 eight days ago, 47 seven days ago, 45 six days ago, 45 five days ago, 48 four days ago, 64 three days ago, 64 two days ago, 56 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 54. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-15 when they had a rank of 80. If we compare Charlie Sheen’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 51.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 56.6. so by that measure, Charlie Sheen is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Charlie Sheen never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Charlie Sheen has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-27, my research indicates that people searching for Charlie Sheen are also searching for these related terms: martin sheen, charlie sheen net worth, charlie sheen movie, charlie sheen 2019, two and a half men, charlie sheen hiv, charlie sheen two and a half men, emilio estevez charlie sheen, emilio estevez, charlie sheen aids, michael sheen, charlie sheen movies, denise richards, charlie sheen 2020, charlie sheen dad, charlie sheen now, jon cryer, charlie sheen brother, charlie sheen young, charlie sheen wife, kirk douglas, michael douglas, martin and charlie sheen, ashton kutcher and charlie sheen news.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Charlie Sheen, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones