What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Taylor Lautner, current as of 2020-02-26. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Taylor Lautner, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Taylor Lautner right now? On Google Trends Taylor Lautner had a popularity ranking of 74 ten days ago, 100 nine days ago, 90 eight days ago, 69 seven days ago, 48 six days ago, 52 five days ago, 54 four days ago, 48 three days ago, 48 two days ago, 71 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 68. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-15 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Taylor Lautner’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 54.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 67.4. so by that measure, Taylor Lautner is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Taylor Lautner never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Taylor Lautner has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-09 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-26, my research indicates that people searching for Taylor Lautner are also searching for these related terms: taylor lautner twilight, twilight, taylor lautner 2019, robert pattinson, kristen stewart, sharkboy, taylor lautner sharkboy, jacob, taylor swift, taylor lautner now, taylor swift taylor lautner, taylor lautner 2020, sharkboy and lavagirl, taylor lautner movies, twilight cast, twilight jacob, crepusculo, taylor lautner age, taylor lautner net worth, abduction, taylor lautner fat, taylor lautner instagram, taylor lautner gay, taylor lautner abduction and how old is taylor lautner.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Taylor Lautner, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones