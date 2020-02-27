Hello! I have found some fun facts on Cindy Crawford, current as of 2020-02-27. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Cindy Crawford, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Cindy Crawford right now? On Google Trends Cindy Crawford had a popularity ranking of 43 ten days ago, 41 nine days ago, 29 eight days ago, 58 seven days ago, 34 six days ago, 87 five days ago, 58 four days ago, 46 three days ago, 46 two days ago, 47 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 35. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-20 when they had a rank of 87. If we compare Cindy Crawford’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 29.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 47.8. so by that measure, Cindy Crawford is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Cindy Crawford never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Cindy Crawford has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-09 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-27, my research indicates that people searching for Cindy Crawford are also searching for these related terms: cindy crawford son, kaia, kaia gerber, kaia gerber cindy crawford, cindy crawford daughter, young cindy crawford, instagram cindy crawford, cindy crawford age, cindy crawford son tattoo, presley gerber, cindy crawford presley gerber, richard gere cindy crawford, cindy crawford pete davidson, cindy crawford 2019, rande gerber, pete davidson, richard gere, cindy crawford net worth, claudia schiffer, cindy crawford furniture, cindy crawford home, cindy crawford kids, cindy crawford sectional, naomi campbell and how old is cindy crawford.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Cindy Crawford, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones