Hello! I have found some curious things on Kesha, current as of 2020-02-26. I personally am a big fan of Kesha, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kesha right now? On Google Trends Kesha had a popularity ranking of 38 ten days ago, 36 nine days ago, 39 eight days ago, 37 seven days ago, 44 six days ago, 39 five days ago, 49 four days ago, 48 three days ago, 48 two days ago, 47 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 52. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-23 when they had a rank of 52. If we compare Kesha’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 57.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 42.9. so by that measure, Kesha has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Kesha never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kesha has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-30 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-26, my research indicates that people searching for Kesha are also searching for these related terms: kesha lyrics, tik tok, tik tok kesha, kesha ortega, kesha ratuliu, cannibal, kesha cannibal, kesha songs, kesha song, praying kesha, praying, raising hell, raising hell kesha, kesha high road, high road, kesha 2019, dr luke kesha, dr luke, cannibal lyrics, kesha 2020, kesha cannibal lyrics, kesha tour, kesha album, kesha rose and kesha timber.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kesha, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones