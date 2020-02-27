Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Matt Bomer, current as of 2020-02-27. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Matt Bomer, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Matt Bomer right now? On Google Trends Matt Bomer had a popularity ranking of 25 ten days ago, 26 nine days ago, 22 eight days ago, 20 seven days ago, 19 six days ago, 12 five days ago, 23 four days ago, 25 three days ago, 25 two days ago, 23 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 15. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-16 when they had a rank of 26. If we compare Matt Bomer’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 10.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 21.0. so by that measure, Matt Bomer is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Matt Bomer never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Matt Bomer has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-27, my research indicates that people searching for Matt Bomer are also searching for these related terms: henry cavill matt bomer, matt bomer white collar, white collar, henry cavill, sinner, matt bomer the sinner, the sinner, matt bomer gay, matt bomer husband, simon halls, sinner season 3, the sinner season 3, magic mike, matt bomer magic mike, matt bomer glee, witcher, matt bomer kids, matt bomer and henry cavill, matt bomer american horror story, matt bomer superman, american horror story, matt bomer instagram, ian somerhalder, the sinner cast and superman.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Matt Bomer, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones