Hello! I have found some interesting information on Frankie Muniz, current as of 2020-02-27. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Frankie Muniz, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Frankie Muniz right now? On Google Trends Frankie Muniz had a popularity ranking of 14 ten days ago, 28 nine days ago, 13 eight days ago, 21 seven days ago, 60 six days ago, 16 five days ago, 28 four days ago, 100 three days ago, 100 two days ago, 66 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 46. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-22 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Frankie Muniz’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 14.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 39.2. so by that measure, Frankie Muniz is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Frankie Muniz never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Frankie Muniz has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-22 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-27, my research indicates that people searching for Frankie Muniz are also searching for these related terms: malcolm, malcolm in the middle, frankie muniz net worth, frankie muniz memory, big fat liar, frankie muniz memory loss, amanda bynes, malcom, frankie muniz movies, frankie muniz 2019, frankie muniz 2020, erik per sullivan, cody banks, justin berfield, frankie muniz lizzo, frankie muniz wife, frankie muniz age, frankie muniz now, malcolm el de enmedio, how old is frankie muniz, malcolm mittendrin, frankie muniz twitter, big fat liar cast, how tall is frankie muniz and frankie muniz accident.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Frankie Muniz, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones