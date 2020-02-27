Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Jason Segel, current as of 2020-02-26. I personally am a big fan of Jason Segel, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jason Segel right now? On Google Trends Jason Segel had a popularity ranking of 54 ten days ago, 49 nine days ago, 55 eight days ago, 33 seven days ago, 44 six days ago, 37 five days ago, 42 four days ago, 35 three days ago, 35 two days ago, 58 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 66. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-23 when they had a rank of 66. If we compare Jason Segel’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 38.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 47.3. so by that measure, Jason Segel is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jason Segel never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jason Segel has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-26, my research indicates that people searching for Jason Segel are also searching for these related terms: how i met your mother, jason segel wife, josh radnor, alyson hannigan, jason segel movies, cobie smulders, neil patrick harris, cameron diaz, paul rudd jason segel, paul rudd, jason segel net worth, himym, jason segel muppets, forgetting sarah marshall, jason segel height, marshall eriksen, how i met your mother cast, jason segal, marshall how i met your mother, i love you man, how tall is jason segel, lily aldrin, bad teacher, jason segel new show and seth rogen.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jason Segel, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones