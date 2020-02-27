What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Naomi Watts, current as of 2020-02-27. I personally am a big fan of Naomi Watts, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Naomi Watts right now? On Google Trends Naomi Watts had a popularity ranking of 37 ten days ago, 42 nine days ago, 31 eight days ago, 26 seven days ago, 27 six days ago, 22 five days ago, 38 four days ago, 48 three days ago, 48 two days ago, 45 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 29. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-22 when they had a rank of 48. If we compare Naomi Watts’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 33.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 34.5. so by that measure, Naomi Watts is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Naomi Watts never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Naomi Watts has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-27, my research indicates that people searching for Naomi Watts are also searching for these related terms: naomi watts king kong, king kong, naomi watts movies, naomi scott, liev schreiber, naomi watts 2019, gypsy, gypsy naomi watts, naomi watts instagram, nicole kidman naomi watts, billy crudup, the ring naomi watts, the ring, nicole kidman, naomi watts age, the loudest voice, tom holland, the impossible, naomi campbell, naomi watts game of thrones, naomi watts children, naomi watts ewan mcgregor, heath ledger, naomi watts boyfriend and sienna miller.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Naomi Watts, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones