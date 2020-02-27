What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Emma Watson, current as of 2020-02-27. I personally have always appreciated Emma Watson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Emma Watson right now? On Google Trends Emma Watson had a popularity ranking of 53 ten days ago, 50 nine days ago, 42 eight days ago, 39 seven days ago, 40 six days ago, 45 five days ago, 42 four days ago, 49 three days ago, 49 two days ago, 44 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 41. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-15 when they had a rank of 53. If we compare Emma Watson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 44.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 44.5. so by that measure, Emma Watson has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Emma Watson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Emma Watson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-27, my research indicates that people searching for Emma Watson are also searching for these related terms: harry potter emma watson, harry potter, emma watson daniel radcliffe, daniel radcliffe, tom felton, emma watson tom felton, emma stone, hermione, rupert grint, emma watson little women, little women, emma watson age, emma watson 2019, emma watson movie, emma watson movies, emma watson hot, emma watson 2020, film emma watson, instagram emma watson, sexy emma watson, emma watson net worth, beauty and the beast, beauty and the beast emma watson, emma watson boyfriend and hermione granger.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Emma Watson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones