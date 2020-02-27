Hello! I have found some curious things on Ellen Page, current as of 2020-02-27. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Ellen Page, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ellen Page right now? On Google Trends Ellen Page had a popularity ranking of 87 ten days ago, 88 nine days ago, 60 eight days ago, 53 seven days ago, 59 six days ago, 71 five days ago, 100 four days ago, 92 three days ago, 92 two days ago, 84 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 61. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-21 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Ellen Page’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 55.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 75.5. so by that measure, Ellen Page is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Ellen Page never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ellen Page has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-04 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-27, my research indicates that people searching for Ellen Page are also searching for these related terms: juno, umbrella academy, ellen page juno, last of us ellen page, ellen page movies, inception, kate mara, kate mara ellen page, ellen page wife, ellen page film, emma portner, ellen page game, beyond two souls, the last of us, ellen page trailer park boys, ellen page instagram, the last of us ellen page, ellen page height, the umbrella academy, trailer park boys, ellen page age, ellen paige, hard candy, ellen page kitty pryde and michael cera.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ellen Page, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones