Hello! I have found some fun facts on Jason Mraz, current as of 2020-02-26. I personally am a big fan of Jason Mraz, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jason Mraz right now? On Google Trends Jason Mraz had a popularity ranking of 58 ten days ago, 63 nine days ago, 89 eight days ago, 58 seven days ago, 45 six days ago, 45 five days ago, 47 four days ago, 60 three days ago, 60 two days ago, 69 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 66. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-16 when they had a rank of 89. If we compare Jason Mraz’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 54.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 60.0. so by that measure, Jason Mraz is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jason Mraz never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jason Mraz has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-26, my research indicates that people searching for Jason Mraz are also searching for these related terms: jason mraz lyrics, lucky jason mraz, lucky, jason mraz im yours, jason mraz songs, im yours, have it all jason mraz, jason mraz song, lirik jason mraz, jason mraz lucky lyrics, 93 million miles jason mraz, have it all lyrics jason mraz, chord jason mraz, best friend jason mraz, butterfly jason mraz, bruno mars, butterfly, jason mraz im yours lyrics, jason mraz im yours chords, lucky jason mraz chords, ed sheeran, jason mraz live, jason mraz tour, colbie caillat and lucky jason mraz letra.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jason Mraz, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones