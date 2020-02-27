Hello! I have found some curious things on Goldie Hawn, current as of 2020-02-26. I personally am a big fan of Goldie Hawn, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Goldie Hawn right now? On Google Trends Goldie Hawn had a popularity ranking of 29 ten days ago, 61 nine days ago, 52 eight days ago, 41 seven days ago, 39 six days ago, 34 five days ago, 64 four days ago, 68 three days ago, 68 two days ago, 60 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 69. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-23 when they had a rank of 69. If we compare Goldie Hawn’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 43.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 51.7. so by that measure, Goldie Hawn is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Goldie Hawn never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Goldie Hawn has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-26, my research indicates that people searching for Goldie Hawn are also searching for these related terms: goldie hawn kurt russell, kurt russell, goldie hawn and kurt russell, kate hudson, goldie hawn kate hudson, goldie hawn movies, goldie hawn daughter, overboard goldie hawn, overboard, goldie hawn husband, goldie hawn 2019, goldie hawn age, goldie hawn kids, kate hudson and goldie hawn, goldie hawn young, diane keaton, goldie hawn children, is goldie hawn married, christmas chronicles, young goldie hawn, kurt russell goldie hawn movie, kurt russel, goldie hawn first wives club, how old is goldie hawn and bette midler.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Goldie Hawn, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones