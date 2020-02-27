Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Alex McCord, current as of 2020-02-27. I personally really like Alex McCord, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Alex McCord right now? On Google Trends Alex McCord had a popularity ranking of 28 ten days ago, 56 nine days ago, 37 eight days ago, 48 seven days ago, 72 six days ago, 24 five days ago, 76 four days ago, 27 three days ago, 27 two days ago, 37 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 24. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-21 when they had a rank of 76. If we compare Alex McCord’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 34.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 42.9. so by that measure, Alex McCord is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Alex McCord never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Alex McCord has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-27, Google Trends didn’t bring back any related queries for Alex McCord.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Alex McCord, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones