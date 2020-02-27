What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Jada Pinkett Smith, current as of 2020-02-27. I personally have always appreciated Jada Pinkett Smith, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jada Pinkett Smith right now? On Google Trends Jada Pinkett Smith had a popularity ranking of 76 ten days ago, 61 nine days ago, 54 eight days ago, 48 seven days ago, 43 six days ago, 51 five days ago, 56 four days ago, 73 three days ago, 73 two days ago, 100 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 87. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-23 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Jada Pinkett Smith’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 70.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 64.9. so by that measure, Jada Pinkett Smith has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jada Pinkett Smith never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jada Pinkett Smith has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-23 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-27, my research indicates that people searching for Jada Pinkett Smith are also searching for these related terms: will smith jada pinkett, will smith, tupac, jaden smith, jada pinkett smith tupac, jada pinkett smith mom, jada pinkett smith and will smith, jada pinkett smith age, willow smith, jada pinkett smith movies, will smith net worth, jada pinkett smith angel has fallen, gotham, young jada pinkett smith, angel has fallen, jada pinkett smith matrix, will smith wife, jada pinkett smith height, jada pinkett smith and tupac, jada pinkett smith instagram, tiffany haddish, red table talk, jada pinkett smith mother, jada pinkett smith red table talk and queen latifah.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jada Pinkett Smith, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones