Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Sophia Bush, current as of 2020-02-27. I personally am a big fan of Sophia Bush, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Sophia Bush right now? On Google Trends Sophia Bush had a popularity ranking of 16 ten days ago, 17 nine days ago, 12 eight days ago, 12 seven days ago, 12 six days ago, 10 five days ago, 15 four days ago, 9 three days ago, 9 two days ago, 14 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 17. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-16 when they had a rank of 17. If we compare Sophia Bush’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 10.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 13.4. so by that measure, Sophia Bush is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Sophia Bush never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Sophia Bush has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-15 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-27, my research indicates that people searching for Sophia Bush are also searching for these related terms: chicago pd, sophia bush chicago pd, sophia bush this is us, this is us, sophia bush chad michael murray, one tree hill, sophia bush one tree hill, chad michael murray, chicago pd cast, sophia bush 2019, sophia bush instagram, sophia bush dating, jesse lee soffer, chad michael murray and sophia bush, sophia bush jesse lee soffer, this is us cast, hilarie burton, james lafferty, who is sophia bush, why did sophia bush leave chicago pd, sophia bush on this is us, sophia bush age, sophia bush boyfriend, jason beghe and one tree hill cast.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Sophia Bush, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones