Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Jason Bateman, current as of 2020-02-27. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Jason Bateman, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jason Bateman right now? On Google Trends Jason Bateman had a popularity ranking of 46 ten days ago, 52 nine days ago, 52 eight days ago, 47 seven days ago, 41 six days ago, 31 five days ago, 31 four days ago, 46 three days ago, 46 two days ago, 43 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 36. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-16 when they had a rank of 52. If we compare Jason Bateman’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 26.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 42.5. so by that measure, Jason Bateman is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jason Bateman never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jason Bateman has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-13 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-27, my research indicates that people searching for Jason Bateman are also searching for these related terms: outsider jason bateman, outsider, the outsider jason bateman, the outsider, hbo jason bateman, jason bateman movies, jason bateman show, jason bateman netflix, jason bateman series, ozark, jason bateman kirk cameron, kirk cameron, jennifer aniston, jennifer aniston jason bateman, jason bateman wife, new jason bateman show, jason bateman net worth, justine bateman, outsiders, jason bateman shows, the outsiders, new jason bateman series, jason bateman tv show, the outsider hbo and jason bateman netflix series.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jason Bateman, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones