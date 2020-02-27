Hello! I have found some curious things on Kanye West, current as of 2020-02-26. I personally am a big fan of Kanye West, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kanye West right now? On Google Trends Kanye West had a popularity ranking of 52 ten days ago, 56 nine days ago, 58 eight days ago, 63 seven days ago, 49 six days ago, 45 five days ago, 53 four days ago, 52 three days ago, 52 two days ago, 50 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 50. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-17 when they had a rank of 63. If we compare Kanye West’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 72.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 52.8. so by that measure, Kanye West has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Kanye West never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kanye West has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-26, my research indicates that people searching for Kanye West are also searching for these related terms: kanye west lyrics, kim kardashian, kim kardashian kanye west, kanye west jesus, kanye west net worth, jesus is king, kanye west jesus is king, kanye west taylor swift, kanye west album, taylor swift, jay z, jay z kanye west, yeezy, yeezy kanye west, kanye west songs, kanye west sunday service, drake, kanye west instagram, kanye west shoes, kanye west stronger, kanye west music, beyonce, kanye west kids, power kanye west and stronger.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kanye West, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones