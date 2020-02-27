What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Nick Lachey, current as of 2020-02-27. I personally have always appreciated Nick Lachey, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Nick Lachey right now? On Google Trends Nick Lachey had a popularity ranking of 54 ten days ago, 62 nine days ago, 44 eight days ago, 34 seven days ago, 36 six days ago, 44 five days ago, 64 four days ago, 61 three days ago, 61 two days ago, 66 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 49. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-23 when they had a rank of 66. If we compare Nick Lachey’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 7.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 51.4. so by that measure, Nick Lachey is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Nick Lachey never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Nick Lachey has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-27, my research indicates that people searching for Nick Lachey are also searching for these related terms: nick lachey jessica simpson, jessica simpson, vanessa lachey, nick vanessa lachey, nick lachey wife, nick lachey and jessica simpson, nick lachey and vanessa lachey, nick lachey and vanessa, nick lachey net worth, nick lachey kids, jessica simpson net worth, nick lachey show, love is blind, nick lachey netflix, nick lachey vanessa minnillo, jessica simpson wedding nick lachey, who is nick lachey, 98 degrees, vanessa minnillo, nick lachey instagram, jessica simpson on nick lachey, nick lachey house, drew lachey, nick lachey age and jessica simpson husband.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Nick Lachey, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones