What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Winona Ryder, current as of 2020-02-26. I personally am a big fan of Winona Ryder, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Winona Ryder right now? On Google Trends Winona Ryder had a popularity ranking of 45 ten days ago, 47 nine days ago, 60 eight days ago, 45 seven days ago, 30 six days ago, 34 five days ago, 39 four days ago, 36 three days ago, 36 two days ago, 41 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 56. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-16 when they had a rank of 60. If we compare Winona Ryder’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 27.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 43.3. so by that measure, Winona Ryder is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Winona Ryder never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Winona Ryder has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-31 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-26, my research indicates that people searching for Winona Ryder are also searching for these related terms: johnny depp, johnny depp winona ryder, stranger things winona ryder, stranger things, keanu reeves winona ryder, keanu reeves, little women, winona ryder little women, little women winona ryder, young winona ryder, friends, winona ryder friends, beetlejuice winona ryder, johnny depp and winona ryder, winona ryder movies, winona ryder age, beetlejuice, winona ryder 2019, winona ryder film, edward scissorhands winona ryder, winona ryder commercial, edward scissorhands, winona ryder heathers, dracula winona ryder and heathers.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Winona Ryder, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones