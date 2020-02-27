Hello! I have found some fun facts on Sandra Bullock, current as of 2020-02-27. I personally really like Sandra Bullock, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Sandra Bullock right now? On Google Trends Sandra Bullock had a popularity ranking of 99 ten days ago, 98 nine days ago, 51 eight days ago, 38 seven days ago, 38 six days ago, 33 five days ago, 45 four days ago, 59 three days ago, 59 two days ago, 74 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 41. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-15 when they had a rank of 99. If we compare Sandra Bullock’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 42.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 57.6. so by that measure, Sandra Bullock is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Sandra Bullock never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Sandra Bullock has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-27, my research indicates that people searching for Sandra Bullock are also searching for these related terms: sandra bullock movies, movie sandra bullock, film sandra bullock, sandra bullock ryan reynolds, ryan reynolds, sandra bullock keanu reeves, sandra bullock 2019, pelicula sandra bullock, keanu reeves, julia roberts, sandra bullock netflix, jennifer aniston, sandra bullock 2020, sandra bullock filme, sandra bullock bird box, bird box, sandra bullock kids, sandra bullock age, peliculas sandra bullock, pelicula de sandra bullock, sandra bullock blind side, sandra bullock the proposal, speed sandra bullock, hugh grant and hugh grant sandra bullock.

