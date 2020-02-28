Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Lance Bass, current as of 2020-02-27. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Lance Bass, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Lance Bass right now? On Google Trends Lance Bass had a popularity ranking of 20 ten days ago, 11 nine days ago, 8 eight days ago, 9 seven days ago, 52 six days ago, 33 five days ago, 22 four days ago, 29 three days ago, 29 two days ago, 18 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 19. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-19 when they had a rank of 52. If we compare Lance Bass’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 12.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 22.1. so by that measure, Lance Bass is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Lance Bass never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Lance Bass has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-27, my research indicates that people searching for Lance Bass are also searching for these related terms: nsync, lance bass net worth, joey fatone, lou pearlman, backstreet boys, lance bass husband, who is lance bass, lance bass documentary and lance bass space camp.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Lance Bass, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones