Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Steve Carell, current as of 2020-02-27. I personally have always appreciated Steve Carell, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Steve Carell right now? On Google Trends Steve Carell had a popularity ranking of 66 ten days ago, 69 nine days ago, 69 eight days ago, 53 seven days ago, 54 six days ago, 49 five days ago, 52 four days ago, 69 three days ago, 69 two days ago, 77 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 50. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-23 when they had a rank of 77. If we compare Steve Carell’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 50.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 60.8. so by that measure, Steve Carell is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Steve Carell never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Steve Carell has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-15 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-27, my research indicates that people searching for Steve Carell are also searching for these related terms: steve carell office, office, steve carell the office, the office, steve carell movies, steve carell wife, steve carell movie, steve carell show, steve carell net worth, michael scott, why did steve carell leave office, ryan gosling steve carell, ricky gervais, why did steve carell leave the office, ricky gervais steve carell, john krasinski, steve carell morning show, ryan gosling, morning show, office cast, steve carell 2019, steve carell hair, michael the office, the office cast and steve carell the morning show.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Steve Carell, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones