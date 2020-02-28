What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Maggie Gyllenhaal, current as of 2020-02-27. I personally really like Maggie Gyllenhaal, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Maggie Gyllenhaal right now? On Google Trends Maggie Gyllenhaal had a popularity ranking of 47 ten days ago, 77 nine days ago, 56 eight days ago, 50 seven days ago, 41 six days ago, 38 five days ago, 41 four days ago, 44 three days ago, 44 two days ago, 68 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 47. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-16 when they had a rank of 77. If we compare Maggie Gyllenhaal’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 48.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 50.9. so by that measure, Maggie Gyllenhaal is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Maggie Gyllenhaal never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Maggie Gyllenhaal has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-11 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-27, my research indicates that people searching for Maggie Gyllenhaal are also searching for these related terms: jake gyllenhaal, batman, secretary, the deuce, jake and maggie gyllenhaal, peter sarsgaard, the dark knight, maggie gyllenhaal movies, jake gyllenhaal wife, nanny mcphee, maggie gyllenhaal husband, batman begins, heath ledger, jake gyllenhaal sister, donnie darko, the dark knight cast, emma thompson, white house down, maggie gyllenhaal age and nanny mcphee 2.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Maggie Gyllenhaal, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones