Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Lance Armstrong, current as of 2020-02-27. I personally really like Lance Armstrong, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Lance Armstrong right now? On Google Trends Lance Armstrong had a popularity ranking of 28 ten days ago, 35 nine days ago, 31 eight days ago, 31 seven days ago, 34 six days ago, 100 five days ago, 45 four days ago, 39 three days ago, 39 two days ago, 43 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 39. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-20 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Lance Armstrong’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 32.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 42.5. so by that measure, Lance Armstrong is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Lance Armstrong never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Lance Armstrong has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-20 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-27, my research indicates that people searching for Lance Armstrong are also searching for these related terms: lance armstrong doping, lance armstrong net worth, mia khalifa lance armstrong, lance armstrong cancer, tour de france, lance armstrong sheryl crow, neil armstrong, sheryl crow, lance armstrong wife, lance armstrong 2019, lance armstrong movie, lance armstrong documentary, lance armstrong film, mia khalifa lance armstrong video, amstrong, lance armstrong podcast, lance armstrong today, epo, louis armstrong, lance armstrong height, floyd landis, where is lance armstrong now, joe rogan lance armstrong, parquesvr lance armstrong and lance armstrong instagram.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Lance Armstrong, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones