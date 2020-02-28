What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Robert Pattinson, current as of 2020-02-27. I personally really like Robert Pattinson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Robert Pattinson right now? On Google Trends Robert Pattinson had a popularity ranking of 53 ten days ago, 31 nine days ago, 22 eight days ago, 17 seven days ago, 17 six days ago, 14 five days ago, 21 four days ago, 34 three days ago, 34 two days ago, 22 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 17. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-15 when they had a rank of 53. If we compare Robert Pattinson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 10.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 24.8. so by that measure, Robert Pattinson is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Robert Pattinson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Robert Pattinson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-27, my research indicates that people searching for Robert Pattinson are also searching for these related terms: robert pattinson batman, batman, pattinson batman, robert pattinson kristen stewart, kristen stewart, twilight, robert pattinson twilight, robert pattinson the batman, the batman, robert pattinson 2020, robert pattinson 2019, robert pattinson movies, harry potter robert pattinson, harry potter, robert pattinson batsuit, lighthouse robert pattinson, batman robert pattinson suit, robert pattinson instagram, lighthouse, robert pattinson suki, batman suit, the lighthouse robert pattinson, robert pattinson girlfriend, robert pattinson suki waterhouse and robert pattinson and kristen stewart.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Robert Pattinson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones