Hello! I have found some fun facts on Cara Delevingne, current as of 2020-02-27. I personally am a big fan of Cara Delevingne, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Cara Delevingne right now? On Google Trends Cara Delevingne had a popularity ranking of 37 ten days ago, 32 nine days ago, 24 eight days ago, 24 seven days ago, 22 six days ago, 19 five days ago, 66 four days ago, 100 three days ago, 100 two days ago, 88 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 64. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-22 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Cara Delevingne’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 33.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 47.6. so by that measure, Cara Delevingne is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Cara Delevingne never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Cara Delevingne has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-22 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-27, my research indicates that people searching for Cara Delevingne are also searching for these related terms: ashley benson, cara delevingne ashley benson, cara delevingne nude, cara de, cara delevingne and ashley, cara delevingne and ashley benson, cara delevingne carnival row, instagram cara delevingne, cara delevingne valerian, valerian, is cara delevingne, carnival row, suicide squad, cara delevingne justin bieber, justin bieber, suicide squad cara delevingne, cara delevingne orlando bloom, orlando bloom, cara delevingne 2020, cara delevingne 2019, cara delevingne movies, cara delevingne tattoo, kendall jenner, cara delevingne girlfriend and margot robbie.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Cara Delevingne, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones