Hello! I have found some interesting information on Keyshia Cole, current as of 2020-02-27. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Keyshia Cole, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Keyshia Cole right now? On Google Trends Keyshia Cole had a popularity ranking of 32 ten days ago, 27 nine days ago, 29 eight days ago, 53 seven days ago, 27 six days ago, 24 five days ago, 34 four days ago, 38 three days ago, 38 two days ago, 37 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 26. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-18 when they had a rank of 53. If we compare Keyshia Cole’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 39.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 32.7. so by that measure, Keyshia Cole has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Keyshia Cole never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Keyshia Cole has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-23 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-27, my research indicates that people searching for Keyshia Cole are also searching for these related terms: keyshia cole love, keyshia cole you, keyshia cole age, keyshia cole ot genasis, ot genasis, keyshia cole songs, love keyshia cole lyrics, keyshia cole baby, love lyrics, niko khale, kehlani, keyshia cole boyfriend, keyshia cole show, let it go keyshia cole, kehlani keyshia cole, heaven sent keyshia cole, heaven sent, keyshia cole instagram, how old is keyshia cole, i remember keyshia cole, keyshia cole my new life, keisha cole, keyshia cole ig, lirik love keyshia cole and ot genasis keyshia cole love.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Keyshia Cole, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones