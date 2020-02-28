What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Kimberly Stewart, current as of 2020-02-27. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Kimberly Stewart, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kimberly Stewart right now? On Google Trends Kimberly Stewart had a popularity ranking of 10 ten days ago, 16 nine days ago, 23 eight days ago, 17 seven days ago, 34 six days ago, 17 five days ago, 15 four days ago, 16 three days ago, 16 two days ago, 24 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 9. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-19 when they had a rank of 34. If we compare Kimberly Stewart’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 18.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 18.1. so by that measure, Kimberly Stewart has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Kimberly Stewart never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kimberly Stewart has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-27, my research indicates that people searching for Kimberly Stewart are also searching for these related terms: rod stewart and benicio del toro.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kimberly Stewart, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones