Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Elizabeth Banks, current as of 2020-02-27. I personally have always appreciated Elizabeth Banks, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Elizabeth Banks right now? On Google Trends Elizabeth Banks had a popularity ranking of 59 ten days ago, 44 nine days ago, 31 eight days ago, 26 seven days ago, 25 six days ago, 35 five days ago, 25 four days ago, 48 three days ago, 48 two days ago, 42 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 25. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-15 when they had a rank of 59. If we compare Elizabeth Banks’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 66.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 36.0. so by that measure, Elizabeth Banks has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Elizabeth Banks never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Elizabeth Banks has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-30 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-27, my research indicates that people searching for Elizabeth Banks are also searching for these related terms: hunger games, elizabeth banks hunger games, elizabeth banks movies, elizabeth banks spiderman, elizabeth banks modern family, elizabeth banks pitch perfect, fred claus, pitch perfect, elizabeth banks husband, ella balinska, elizabeth banks net worth, naomi scott, brightburn, kylie minogue, elisabeth banks, fred claus cast, kristen stewart, 40 year old virgin, imdb elizabeth banks, hunger games cast, lost in space, elizabeth warren, charlie angels, charlize theron and the hunger games.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Elizabeth Banks, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones