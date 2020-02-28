What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Janelle Monae, current as of 2020-02-27. I personally really like Janelle Monae, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Janelle Monae right now? On Google Trends Janelle Monae had a popularity ranking of 4 ten days ago, 4 nine days ago, 3 eight days ago, 2 seven days ago, 2 six days ago, 2 five days ago, 2 four days ago, 3 three days ago, 3 two days ago, 4 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 2. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-15 when they had a rank of 4. If we compare Janelle Monae’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 2.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 2.8. so by that measure, Janelle Monae is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Janelle Monae never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Janelle Monae has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-27, my research indicates that people searching for Janelle Monae are also searching for these related terms: oscars, janelle monae oscars, janelle monae oscar, oscars 2020, janelle monae tessa thompson, tessa thompson, oscar 2020, oscars opening, janelle monae movie, harriet, brad pitt, janelle monae movies, who is janelle monae, janelle monae make me feel, janelle monae dating, janelle monae songs, i like that janelle monae, janelle monae girlfriend, queen janelle monae, janelle monae yoga, cynthia erivo, billy porter, janelle monae nude, pynk janelle monae and harriet tubman.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Janelle Monae, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones