Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Eddie Redmayne, current as of 2020-05-02. I personally really like Eddie Redmayne, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Eddie Redmayne right now? On Google Trends Eddie Redmayne had a popularity ranking of 79 ten days ago, 76 nine days ago, 85 eight days ago, 76 seven days ago, 52 six days ago, 54 five days ago, 74 four days ago, 67 three days ago, 67 two days ago, 86 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 50. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 86. If we compare Eddie Redmayne’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 66.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 69.9. so by that measure, Eddie Redmayne is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Eddie Redmayne never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Eddie Redmayne has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-02, my research indicates that people searching for Eddie Redmayne are also searching for these related terms: stephen hawking, eddie redmayne movies, eddie redmayne oscar, fantastic beasts, newt scamander, eddie redmayne wife, felicity jones, the theory of everything, danish girl, eddie redmayne hannah bagshawe, eddie redmayne alma mater, the aeronauts, eddie redmayne height, animali fantastici, the danish girl, animales fantasticos, eddie redmayne instagram, la chica danesa, la teoria del todo, les miserables, jupiter ascending, eddie redmayne films, newt scamander actor and eddie redmayne burberry.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Eddie Redmayne, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones