Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Neil Patrick Harris, current as of 2020-05-02. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Neil Patrick Harris, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Neil Patrick Harris right now? On Google Trends Neil Patrick Harris had a popularity ranking of 76 ten days ago, 85 nine days ago, 64 eight days ago, 64 seven days ago, 58 six days ago, 77 five days ago, 58 four days ago, 87 three days ago, 87 two days ago, 98 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 100. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-27 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Neil Patrick Harris’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 52.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 76.7. so by that measure, Neil Patrick Harris is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Neil Patrick Harris never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Neil Patrick Harris has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-27 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-02, my research indicates that people searching for Neil Patrick Harris are also searching for these related terms: how i met your mother, barney, is neil patrick harris, barney stinson, david burtka, josh radnor, alyson hannigan, neil patrick harris kids, cobie smulders, neil patrick harris husband, doogie howser, jason segel, himym, neil patrick harris family, how i met your mother cast, a series of unfortunate events, barney how i met your mother, neil patrick harris net worth, neil patrick harris movies, neil patrick harris glee, is neil patrick harris gay, neil patrick harris halloween, ted mosby, neil patrick harris height and neil patrick harris eşi.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Neil Patrick Harris, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones