Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Isla Fisher, current as of 2020-05-02. I personally have always appreciated Isla Fisher, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Isla Fisher right now? On Google Trends Isla Fisher had a popularity ranking of 72 ten days ago, 86 nine days ago, 61 eight days ago, 51 seven days ago, 55 six days ago, 39 five days ago, 65 four days ago, 60 three days ago, 60 two days ago, 69 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 51. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-19 when they had a rank of 86. If we compare Isla Fisher’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 66.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 60.9. so by that measure, Isla Fisher has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Isla Fisher never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Isla Fisher has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-02, my research indicates that people searching for Isla Fisher are also searching for these related terms: amy adams, isla fisher amy adams, sacha baron cohen, now you see me, wedding crashers, isla fisher wedding crashers, scooby doo, gal gadot, isla fisher movies, keeping up with the joneses, tag, wedding crashers cast, isla fisher and amy adams, hot rod, isla fisher curb your enthusiasm, rachel mcadams, isla fisher kids, borat, isla fisher children, now you see me 2, curb your enthusiasm, jenna fischer, old navy coupon, sacha baron cohen wife and m.i.a..

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Isla Fisher, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones