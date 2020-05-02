Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Kelly Ripa, current as of 2020-05-02. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Kelly Ripa, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kelly Ripa right now? On Google Trends Kelly Ripa had a popularity ranking of 33 ten days ago, 17 nine days ago, 45 eight days ago, 51 seven days ago, 75 six days ago, 38 five days ago, 43 four days ago, 25 three days ago, 25 two days ago, 29 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 30. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-22 when they had a rank of 75. If we compare Kelly Ripa’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 48.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 38.6. so by that measure, Kelly Ripa has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Kelly Ripa never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kelly Ripa has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-02, my research indicates that people searching for Kelly Ripa are also searching for these related terms: instagram kelly ripa, ryan seacrest, kelly and ryan, kelly ripa husband, kelly ripa mark consuelos, kelly ripa show, mark consuelos, kelly ripa kids, kelly ripa age, kelly ripa net worth, how old is kelly ripa, kelly ripa daughter, ryan seacrest net worth, kelly ripa dance, michael strahan, kelly ripa children, kelly ripa height, kelly ripa family, kelly ripa feet, kelly ripa diet, kelly ripa house, kelly ripa oscars 2020, john callahan, kelly ripa sister and kelly ripa and mark consuelos.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kelly Ripa, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones