Hello! I have found some fun facts on Anna Kendrick, current as of 2020-05-03. I personally have always appreciated Anna Kendrick, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Anna Kendrick right now? On Google Trends Anna Kendrick had a popularity ranking of 61 ten days ago, 71 nine days ago, 50 eight days ago, 52 seven days ago, 64 six days ago, 64 five days ago, 53 four days ago, 68 three days ago, 68 two days ago, 58 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 37. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-19 when they had a rank of 71. If we compare Anna Kendrick’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 35.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 57.8. so by that measure, Anna Kendrick is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Anna Kendrick never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Anna Kendrick has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-03, my research indicates that people searching for Anna Kendrick are also searching for these related terms: pitch perfect, anna kendrick movie, anna kendrick movies, blake lively anna kendrick, blake lively, trolls, twilight, anna kendrick boyfriend, twilight anna kendrick, justin timberlake, anna kendrick mr right, mr right, pitch perfect cast, sam rockwell, anna kendrick cups, anna kendrick height, pitch perfect 3, how tall is anna kendrick, anna kendrick hot, anna kendrick age, anna kendrick sexy, anna kendrick dating, who is anna kendrick, anna kendrick net worth and anna kendrick songs.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Anna Kendrick, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones