Hello! I have found some fun facts on Chelsea Handler, current as of 2020-05-03. I personally have always appreciated Chelsea Handler, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Chelsea Handler right now? On Google Trends Chelsea Handler had a popularity ranking of 39 ten days ago, 32 nine days ago, 37 eight days ago, 40 seven days ago, 25 six days ago, 25 five days ago, 35 four days ago, 28 three days ago, 28 two days ago, 28 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 26. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-23 when they had a rank of 40. If we compare Chelsea Handler’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 19.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 31.5. so by that measure, Chelsea Handler is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Chelsea Handler never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Chelsea Handler has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-03, my research indicates that people searching for Chelsea Handler are also searching for these related terms: chelsea handler instagram, chelsea handler net worth, chelsea handler 50 cent, chelsea handler twitter, who is chelsea handler, chelsea handler boyfriend, chelsea handler netflix, chelsea handler age, how old is chelsea handler, chelsea lately, chelsea handler skiing, chelsea handler book and chelsea handler uganda be kidding me.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Chelsea Handler, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones