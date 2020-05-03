Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Christina Applegate, current as of 2020-05-03. I personally have always appreciated Christina Applegate, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Christina Applegate right now? On Google Trends Christina Applegate had a popularity ranking of 27 ten days ago, 32 nine days ago, 29 eight days ago, 100 seven days ago, 54 six days ago, 48 five days ago, 55 four days ago, 30 three days ago, 30 two days ago, 37 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 37. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-23 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Christina Applegate’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 27.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 44.9. so by that measure, Christina Applegate is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Christina Applegate never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Christina Applegate has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-23 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-03, my research indicates that people searching for Christina Applegate are also searching for these related terms: christina applegate netflix, christina applegate friends, christina applegate married with children, married with children, dead to me, christina applegate show, christina applegate movie, christina applegate series, amy friends, christina applegate movies, katey sagal, anchorman, christina applegate age, christina applegate young, how old is christina applegate, christina aguilera, kelly bundy, christina applegate net worth, cameron diaz, linda cardellini, christina applegate husband, married with children cast, hall pass, bad moms and dead to me cast.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Christina Applegate, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones