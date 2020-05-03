What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Jennifer Aniston, current as of 2020-05-03. I personally have always appreciated Jennifer Aniston, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jennifer Aniston right now? On Google Trends Jennifer Aniston had a popularity ranking of 42 ten days ago, 37 nine days ago, 36 eight days ago, 36 seven days ago, 35 six days ago, 47 five days ago, 51 four days ago, 39 three days ago, 39 two days ago, 39 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 38. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 51. If we compare Jennifer Aniston’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 51.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 40.0. so by that measure, Jennifer Aniston has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jennifer Aniston never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jennifer Aniston has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-03, my research indicates that people searching for Jennifer Aniston are also searching for these related terms: jennifer aniston brad, brad pitt jennifer aniston, brad pitt jennifer, brad pitt, jennifer aniston friends, friends, brad and jennifer aniston, jennifer aniston 2020, brad pitt and jennifer aniston, jennifer aniston movie, jennifer aniston movies, angelina jolie, adam sandler, adam sandler jennifer aniston, jennifer lopez, age jennifer aniston, jennifer aniston instagram, courteney cox, jennifer aniston net worth, jennifer aniston show, how old is jennifer aniston, brad pitt angelina jolie, film jennifer aniston, lisa kudrow and matthew perry.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jennifer Aniston, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones