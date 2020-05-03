Hello! I have found some curious things on Blake Lively, current as of 2020-05-03. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Blake Lively, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Blake Lively right now? On Google Trends Blake Lively had a popularity ranking of 52 ten days ago, 44 nine days ago, 47 eight days ago, 48 seven days ago, 53 six days ago, 58 five days ago, 75 four days ago, 53 three days ago, 53 two days ago, 56 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 51. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 75. If we compare Blake Lively’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 55.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 53.7. so by that measure, Blake Lively has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Blake Lively never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Blake Lively has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-02 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-03, my research indicates that people searching for Blake Lively are also searching for these related terms: blake lively ryan reynolds, ryan reynolds, gossip girl blake lively, gossip girl, blake lively movie, blake lively movies, blake lively kids, leighton meester, blake lively leighton meester, ryan reynolds and blake lively, blake lively age, blake lively anna kendrick, anna kendrick, blake lively penn badgley, penn badgley, blake lively 2020, scarlett johansson, blake lively film, blake lively instagram, blake lively net worth, blake lively husband, simple favor, green lantern, blake lively hair and blake lively a simple favor.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Blake Lively, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones