Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Javier Bardem, current as of 2020-05-02. I personally am a big fan of Javier Bardem, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Javier Bardem right now? On Google Trends Javier Bardem had a popularity ranking of 33 ten days ago, 75 nine days ago, 54 eight days ago, 34 seven days ago, 44 six days ago, 38 five days ago, 57 four days ago, 57 three days ago, 57 two days ago, 60 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 31. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-19 when they had a rank of 75. If we compare Javier Bardem’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 38.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 48.3. so by that measure, Javier Bardem is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Javier Bardem never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Javier Bardem has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-02, my research indicates that people searching for Javier Bardem are also searching for these related terms: penelope cruz, penelope cruz javier bardem, jeffrey dean morgan, no country for old men, javier bardem no country for old men, skyfall javier bardem, javier bardem movies, skyfall, javier bardem peliculas, antonio banderas, javier bardem oscar, eat pray love, pablo escobar, javier bardem wife, salma hayek, javier bardem and penelope cruz, jamon jamon, carlos bardem, madre javier bardem, jennifer lawrence, benicio del toro, pirates of the caribbean, javier bardem jamon jamon, pilar bardem and ps i love you.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Javier Bardem, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones