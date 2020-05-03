Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on James Blunt, current as of 2020-05-03. I personally have a love-hate relationship with James Blunt, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is James Blunt right now? On Google Trends James Blunt had a popularity ranking of 20 ten days ago, 24 nine days ago, 20 eight days ago, 22 seven days ago, 18 six days ago, 20 five days ago, 22 four days ago, 17 three days ago, 17 two days ago, 18 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 17. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-21 when they had a rank of 24. If we compare James Blunt’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 27.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 19.8. so by that measure, James Blunt has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that James Blunt never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how James Blunt has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-31 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-03, my research indicates that people searching for James Blunt are also searching for these related terms: james blunt lyrics, beautiful james blunt, monsters james blunt, monsters, james blunt song, james blunt songs, james blunt konzert, james blunt youtube, james blunt goodbye, james blunt hamburg, goodbye my lover james blunt, goodbye my lover, james blunt 1973, cold james blunt, concert james blunt, 1973 james blunt, james blunt beautiful lyrics, james blunt tour, emily blunt, ed sheeran, james blunt mp3, james blunt the greatest, ed sheeran james blunt, high james blunt and monsters lyrics james blunt.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding James Blunt, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones