Hello! I have found some curious things on Jillian Michaels, current as of 2020-05-03. I personally am a big fan of Jillian Michaels, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jillian Michaels right now? On Google Trends Jillian Michaels had a popularity ranking of 66 ten days ago, 95 nine days ago, 58 eight days ago, 68 seven days ago, 59 six days ago, 54 five days ago, 54 four days ago, 66 three days ago, 66 two days ago, 58 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 70. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-21 when they had a rank of 95. If we compare Jillian Michaels’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 45.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 64.8. so by that measure, Jillian Michaels is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jillian Michaels never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jillian Michaels has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-13 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-03, my research indicates that people searching for Jillian Michaels are also searching for these related terms: jillian michaels shred, 30 day shred jillian michaels, jillian michaels workout, jillian michaels level 1, jillian michaels 30 day shred level 1, jillian michaels level 2, jillian michaels youtube, lizzo jillian michaels, jillian michaels 30 day shred level 2, lizzo, jillian michaels workouts, jillian michaels app, jillian michaels 30 day shred level 3, jillian michaels body revolution, jillian michaels ripped in 30, jillian michaels instagram, american idol, rolling stone magazine, jillian michaels 6 week 6 pack, jillian michaels bodyshred, mcafee anti-virus, jillian michaels cardio kickbox, jillian michaels no more trouble zones, julia michaels and jillian michaels app review.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jillian Michaels, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones