Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Kesha, current as of 2020-05-03. I personally am a big fan of Kesha, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kesha right now? On Google Trends Kesha had a popularity ranking of 24 ten days ago, 30 nine days ago, 28 eight days ago, 26 seven days ago, 30 six days ago, 33 five days ago, 30 four days ago, 29 three days ago, 29 two days ago, 67 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 36. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-28 when they had a rank of 67. If we compare Kesha’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 58.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 33.3. so by that measure, Kesha has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Kesha never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kesha has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-03, my research indicates that people searching for Kesha are also searching for these related terms: kesha cannibal, cannibal, kesha lyrics, tik tok, tik tok kesha, kesha ortega, cannibal lyrics, kesha cannibal lyrics, kesha praying, kesha take it off, kesha songs, dr luke, kesha 2020, take it off, kesha dr luke, kesha ratuliu, tik tok lyrics kesha, kesha die young, kesha tiktok, high road kesha, die young, woman kesha, tiktok, kesha tour and kesha praying lyrics.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kesha, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones